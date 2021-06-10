Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTOIY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neste Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NTOIY stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

