Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nephros has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nephros by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nephros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Nephros by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

