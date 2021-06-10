NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Head to Head Survey

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NeoPhotonics and ON Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 1.47 -$4.37 million $0.06 176.83 ON Semiconductor $5.26 billion 3.03 $234.20 million $0.85 43.81

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoPhotonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeoPhotonics and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 1 2 5 0 2.50 ON Semiconductor 2 4 17 1 2.71

NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus price target of $12.81, suggesting a potential upside of 20.76%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $39.97, suggesting a potential upside of 7.33%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -6.38% -6.65% -3.60% ON Semiconductor 6.19% 13.23% 5.10%

Risk and Volatility

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats NeoPhotonics on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals. The company also provides pluggable coherent transceivers that combine ultra-narrow linewidth laser with coherent receiver and performance coherent modulator; and 100G products for data center applications. In addition, it offers multi-cast switching solutions for 100G and above coherent systems; and network products and solutions, such as arrayed wavelength gratings, multiplexers, and filters used in dense wavelength division multiplexing systems. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi, and power solutions. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors image sensors; proximity sensors; image signal processors; single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays; radars; and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace/defense, communications, networking, wireless, consumer, and computing markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

