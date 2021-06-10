Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

LIVN stock opened at $79.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

