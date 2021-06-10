Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.06

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 44679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

