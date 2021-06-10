NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $226,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 5,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $343,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,655 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

NSTG stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.71. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

