Name Changing Token Price Up 14.9% This Week (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00067350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00899184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.11 or 0.08806543 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.