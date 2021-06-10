MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.06

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.06 and last traded at $90.50, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 779.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

