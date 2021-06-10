Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s (MURGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of MURGY opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.