Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives €274.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €274.75 ($323.24).

MEURV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

About Munchener Ruckvers

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.