Mukul Jain Sells 25,000 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mukul Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Senseonics alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.