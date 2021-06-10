Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.90

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 14513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

MHGVY has been the subject of several research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

