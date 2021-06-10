Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.98. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

MSI traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.16. 4,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.65. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $211.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.