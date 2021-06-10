Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Trading Down 0.6%

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.02 and last traded at $89.97. 116,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $90.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Moog Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOG/A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

