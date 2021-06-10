Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 76,510 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 3.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $103,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,891,000 after buying an additional 87,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $72.29. 56,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.