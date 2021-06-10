Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 248,435 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 222.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,435 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of CME Group worth $72,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $8,153,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.91. 27,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,124. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.