Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Monro worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Monro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.91. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.