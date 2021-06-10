Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.65. 195,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,232. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.