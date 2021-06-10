Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.12 million-570.54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.68 million.

Shares of MOMO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,947,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,917. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54. Momo has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

