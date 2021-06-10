Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 11,956 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $416,666.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,837,843 shares in the company, valued at $238,298,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $485,104.96.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,201 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $528,386.76.

On Monday, May 24th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $546,663.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $362,087.18.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.82.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.