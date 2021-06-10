Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflected higher revenues. The company’s strong organic growth initiatives, driven by global expansion initiatives along with diverse operations across sectors and industries, bode well for the future. Given the solid balance sheet and liquidity positions, Moelis & Company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. Also, solid merger and acquisitions (M&As), and restructuring activities across the globe will act as tailwinds. However, persistently increasing expenses will likely hurt profits. A tough operating backdrop is expected to hamper the company’s financials. Its shares have underperformed the industry over the past twelve months.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.33.

NYSE:MC opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $59.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $752,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,265 shares of company stock valued at $24,994,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

