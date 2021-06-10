Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.60 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-0.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,996. Model N has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,246.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.