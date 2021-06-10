MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT)

Equities researchers at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.06% from the stock’s current price.

TOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,037,249,000 after purchasing an additional 834,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $757,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,564 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after acquiring an additional 205,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,669,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,881,000 after acquiring an additional 145,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,440,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,573,000 after acquiring an additional 168,449 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.