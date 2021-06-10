MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Investment analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

