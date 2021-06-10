Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,751 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,751 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $73,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $135,037,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,417 shares of company stock worth $5,328,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $157.41 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

