Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $129.85 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,992 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Pinduoduo worth $129,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 11.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,728,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 15.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.87. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.