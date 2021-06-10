Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $114.13 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.44% of Ryanair worth $114,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $114.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $63.85 and a 1-year high of $121.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

