Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $82,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $521.85 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.84. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

