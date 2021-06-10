Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $344.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.