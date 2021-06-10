Minerva Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED)

Minerva Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oconee Federal Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oconee Federal Financial by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Oconee Federal Financial stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.17. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.72. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED).

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.