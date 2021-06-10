Minerva Advisors LLC Sells 7,990 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Minerva Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Investors Bancorp makes up 0.7% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,910. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

