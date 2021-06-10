Minerva Advisors LLC Has $513,000 Stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,968 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 69,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBMT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $168.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,798.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

