Minerva Advisors LLC Has $18.16 Million Stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Minerva Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 891,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 380,725 shares during the quarter. InfuSystem comprises approximately 9.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,065,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 963,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,089,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in InfuSystem by 1,365.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,337. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.97.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $205,809.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

