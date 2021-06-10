Minerva Advisors LLC Acquires 20,663 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products comprises about 2.7% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ USAP traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.