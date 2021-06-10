Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.48. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

