Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) Insider Henry Turcan Buys 350,000 Shares

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan bought 350,000 shares of Minds + Machines Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Henry Turcan acquired 670,000 shares of Minds + Machines Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,900 ($61,275.15).

On Friday, May 21st, Henry Turcan bought 250,000 shares of Minds + Machines Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,863.86).

Minds + Machines Group stock remained flat at $GBX 7.35 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 508,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10. Minds + Machines Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.38 ($0.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

