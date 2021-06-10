MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $77.82 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $77.82 million and approximately $283,982.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $7.24 or 0.00019476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.33 or 0.00474031 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003952 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.79 or 0.01262924 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,741,927 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

