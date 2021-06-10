Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Up 2.1%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 538.58 ($7.04) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92). 8,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 71,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519 ($6.78).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 478.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. The company has a market cap of £521.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 163,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £806,850 ($1,054,154.69).

Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

