Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.13. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 30,710 shares traded.

MPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $330.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 56,719 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

