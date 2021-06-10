Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 500 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,200,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 202,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.80. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $67.77 and a 1-year high of $112.02.

