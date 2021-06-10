Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,978 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after buying an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $155,056,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $217.16 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $173.06 and a one year high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.35.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

