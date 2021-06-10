Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,088 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

