Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NCZ opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.07. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $5.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

