Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $112.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $159.70.

