Michael Joseph Metzinger Sells 4,431 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAY opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

