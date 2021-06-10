MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $52.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,294. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,508,000 after purchasing an additional 238,693 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $177,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

