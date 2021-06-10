M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 415 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Nutrien worth $17,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.50. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

