M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 182,195 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,195 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Lumen Technologies worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 77,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 26,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 964,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

NYSE LUMN opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.