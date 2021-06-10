M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

