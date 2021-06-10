M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,530 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 51job were worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth $332,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in 51job by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 170,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 51job by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of 51job by 40.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 25.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.68. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). 51job had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.